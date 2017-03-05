Fundraiser held for man hit by drunk driver

Photo from a benefit held Sunday March 5 for a Basil Ford employee seriously injured when he was hit by a drunk driver. WGRZ Photo

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. -- A benefit was held Sunday afternoon in Cheektowaga for a man who is recovering from serious injuries after being hit by a drunk driver back in September.

The drunk driver hit John Reinard while he was driving home from watching a Bills game.

The crash caused John to suffer a spinal chord injury, a fractured back and numerous broken bones.

John is an employee at Basil Ford and the company is helping raise money for his treatment, rehabilitation costs and modifications to his home.

"We needed to make some renovations to make [his home] accessible for his wheelchair," said Shannon Shick, an event coordinator. "We're really hoping, in the next few weeks that it'll happen."

You can support John by visiting the GoFundMe page set up by his coworkers.

