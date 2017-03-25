Fundraiser held for girl with mystery disease

WGRZ Photo/Terry Belke

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Hundreds gathered Saturday to show their support for a young Western New Yorker battling a mysterious illness.

8-year-old Addison "Addy" Cannon and her family are dealing with the effects of a condition that has been affecting her for about four years. Although she was born healthy, as time passed she started struggling with her speech progression and then with physically getting around.

When she was a toddler, Addy was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy, said her aunt Melanie Kamens. But as she was getting older, it didn't look like CP.

"They had some testing done, and they are not quite sure what her diagnosis is," Kamens said.

She also said Addy's family continues to see some scary changes in her illness.

So Saturday from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Addy's family organized a benefit for her at the American Legion/Brounshidle Post on Delaware Avenue.

At one point a line stretched out the door at the event, and inside it buzzed with activity.

Addy was a part of it, and her aunt said she was glad others could appreciate her niece's "zest for life."

Money raised during the fundraiser will go toward a wheelchair accessible van for Addy and other medical expenses, her aunt said.

"She is a doll," Kamens said. "She is so happy and she is just full of life and we just love spending time with her."

If you didn't make it to the event and would still like to support Addy, you can make a donation here: https://www.crowdrise.com/just-for-addy-and-family/fundraiser/melaniekamens

