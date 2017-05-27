Funding for Outer Harbor Barriers approved

Buffalo's Outer Harbor. WGRZ Photo (Photo: WGRZ Photo)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- More than $4 million dollars in federal funding has been approved to further protect significant parts of Buffalo's Outer Harbor.

Repairs will be made later this year to a barrier that helps protect the shoreline.

Congressman Brian Higgins says year after year that barrier takes a beating, and hasn't gotten enough funding over the years, so it's deteriorating.

Higgins announced Saturday $4 million dollars in federal funding has been approved to repair the barrier later this year. Another $350,000 will go to dredging, or cleaning out this area of water.

"None of this would be possible without a break wall, no public access in Buffalo is possible, so this is a major infrastructure investment," said Rep. Brian Higgins, a Democrat.

"The breakwater is critical for safe navigation of the harbor and the safe navigation and the viability of the harbor, the hundreds of jobs it supports and the millions of dollars in annual revenue that it generates," said Lt. Col. Adam Czekanski of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Higgins says that $250,000 in federal funds has been approved for future repair work on the north breakwater, which helps protect the Erie Basin Marina.

