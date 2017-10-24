Friend creates video tribute to Officer Lehner

BUFFALO, NY-- Heather Adamczak, a friend of Officer Craig Lehner's created a video tribute to the fallen officer.
The Buffalo Police officer died October 13 during a training exercise in the Niagara River. His body was found five days later.
Adamczak says she asked friends to send her pictures of Lehner, and she created a video montage dedicated to him.
You can watch it here:
© 2017 WGRZ-TV
