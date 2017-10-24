WGRZ
Close

Friend creates video tribute to Officer Lehner

WGRZ 3:54 PM. EDT October 24, 2017

BUFFALO, NY-- Heather Adamczak, a friend of Officer Craig Lehner's created a video tribute to the fallen officer.

The Buffalo Police officer died October 13 during a training exercise in the Niagara River.  His body was found five days later.

Adamczak says she asked friends to send her pictures of Lehner, and she created a video montage dedicated to him.  

You can watch it here: 

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories