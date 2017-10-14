Freedom Walk stands up to human trafficking

ORCHARD PARK, NY — Hundreds took to Chestnut Ridge in hopes of raising the awareness of human trafficking.

The Freedom Walk came together under the direction of the Western New York Wesleyan Women and PATH - which stands for People Against Human Trafficking.

Unexpected, vulnerable victims sometimes get drawn in through opioid addiction.

"It's really happening in pretty high numbers and I think what it looks like is different from what we perceive. So we're having women and youth coming in from our suburbs...from places we may not consider that are being coerced and exploited sexually and through forced labor," said Julie Palmer, executive director of PATH.

The PATH organization already runs an Enrichment Center to help support victims but they also hope to raise funds for a shelter to provide safe housing for them as well.

