Free pumpkins available Friday

CLARENCE, NY-Now that the Fall Festival is over, the Great Pumpkin Farm has found a way to get rid of all of the remaining pumpkins left behind.

Owner Kelly Schultz says if you are a representative of a school, church or a non-profit group, you can stop by on Friday from 10 A.M.-4 P.M. (or while supplies last) and take as many pumpkins as you can use free of charge.

"Halloween may be over, but we know there are many fall harvest celebrations and activities still coming up," says Schultz. "As we'd advertised, we had 'zillions' of pumpkins again this year at the Fall Festival and there are still some left. Rather than see them go to waste, we're hoping to donate as many as we can."

All you need to do is bring proof you represent an organization on Friday, no earlier than 10 A.M. and take as many pumpkins as you need.

As they do every year, the Great Pumpkin Farm also donated several hundred pounds of pumpkins to the Buffalo Zoo.

For more information about the giveaway, call: 716-759-8483.

