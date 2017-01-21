Fredonia woman attends Women's March in D.C.

A Fredonia woman who attended the Women's March on Washington. WGRZ Photo/Nate Benson

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Hundreds of Western New Yorkers were among the crowds at the Women's March on Washington in Washington D.C. Sunday.

2 On Your Side's photojournalist Nate Benson was down at the capital helping cover events for WGRZ's sister station WUSA.

While there he ran into Linda Sandoval from Fredonia. She explained why she made the trip.

"Nothing about a Donald Trump presidency makes me feel hopeful, but this makes me feel hopeful," she said. "These people coming together and showing that we're not all about hate, and we're not all about being separate."

