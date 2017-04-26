Fredonia Police to post arrest videos on Facebook

File photo courtesy of Dunkirk Observer

FREDONIA, NY - The Village of Fredonia Chief of Police, Bradley Meyers, is issuing a strong warning to students at SUNY Fredonia who are preparing for their annual, but now unsanctioned, party known as Fred Fest.

While neither students nor the university are specifically mentioned in Chief Meyers' release, the message is clearly intended for students.

Chief Meyers writes:

In anticipation of the possibility of illegal activities within the Village of Fredonia on the Weekend of April 27th through the 29th, The Fredonia Police Department wants to make the community aware that Officers are now wearing body cameras to assist in documenting the events as they are occurring and we will be posting all arrests on our FACEBOOK page for public viewing. In addition, the judges are going to hold court throughout the evening and into the night so that all subjects arrested can be arraigned and subsequently held for bail. Anyone arrested who cannot post bail will be transported to Chautauqua County Jail in Mayville until they can secure bail. If you are intending to attend a social event in the Village of Fredonia this weekend, we encourage you to obey the law. It would be unfortunate for future employers to see your arrest on social media. Sincerely Bradley C. Meyers Chief of Police

Two On Your Side reached out to SUNY Fredonia on Wednesday afternoon. A spokesperson said school officials had no comment. The school ended the official Fred Fest weekend in 2015.

