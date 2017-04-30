Fredonia Police investigating shooting

Photo: Fredonia Police Facebook Page (Photo: Photo: Fredonia Police Facebook Page)

FREDONIA, N.Y. -- Fredonia Police are investigating a shooting incident early Sunday morning involving shots being fired at the windshield of an occupied vehicle as a guest was leaving a party.

Police say the shooting happened at 80 Center Street at about 4 a.m. following a party Saturday night. The residence at 80 Center Street is being rented by Rafel Quiles and Alysha Wilson, police say.

When one of the guests got in her car to leave, police say another guest fired three to four rounds at the parked car, while the female guest was inside.

Three rounds hit the vehicle and one hit the windshield directly in front of the driver's seat where the female guest was sitting. Luckily nobody was reported hurt.

Police also say when they responded to the shooting, the victim and Rafel Quiles refused to cooperate in the investigation. The victim and shooter's names have not been provided.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact the Fredonia Police Department at 716-679-1531.

