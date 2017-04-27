Fredonia Cops Won't Put Arrest Vids on Facebook

Police officers in the City of Tonawanda are now wearing body cameras. The body cameras will be rolling on all calls for service, traffic stops and all interactions with the public. (Photo: WGRZ)

FREDONIA, NY – Police Chief Bradley C. Meyers is dialing back on the language he used in a press release issued on Wednesday, regarding the possible consequences faced by those who might be arrested during what figures to be a big party weekend in this Chautauqua County village.

The weekend before final exams at SUNY Fredonia is traditionally marked by off campus parties - not sanctioned by the college - which at times include drinking and rowdy behavior.

Meyers had previously advised that anyone arrested this weekend, would have video of their arrests –taken from the body cameras worn by police officers – posted on the Fredonia Police Department Facebook page.

On Thursday, following a meeting with college officials, he said that the department would not be posting those videos.

However, Meyers maintained that the department still plans to post information on the arrestees on Facebook, including their names, addresses, and what they are charged with.

In addition, should the charge arise to a felony or even a misdemeanor, Meyers told WGRZ-TV that the mugshots of those charged will be posted as well.



