Former Used Car Sales Owner Pleads Guilty

BUFFALO, NY -- The former owner and operator of two used car sales dealerships has pleaded guilty to tax evasion.

Christopher Glinski, 39, now living in South Carolina, formerly of Lancaster, controlled two locations of Octane Auto Sales and Service, both in Elma.

A New York State Tax Department investigation found that Glinski collected nearly $144,000 in sales tax from customers between 2012-2015, and failed to turn that money over to the state.

He faces up to four years in prison when sentenced in June.

