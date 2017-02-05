Former students help retired teacher

Provided Photo

CLARENCE, N.Y. -- A former teacher is getting some much-needed help from the students he left an impact on.

Robert Keil suffered a major stroke that has reduced his ability to look after his wife, who also suffers from health problems.

2 On Your Side's Erica Brecher is going Beyond the Headlines to see how the community is rallying to help this man in his time of need.

Robert Keil, known to many as "Mike", was a teacher for more than three decades.

He started at Chautauqua Institution, but spent the majority of his career teaching at Clarence High School.

During that time, former students say he was always honest and open about his wife's severe battle with Crohn's disease, a chronic inflammatory bowel disease that affects the lining of the digestive tract.

He continued teaching even through her liver transplant in the 1990's.

Their son created a GoFundMe page to try and alleviate the mounting debt of medical bills, and when former students learned of the page, they made sure it made the rounds online.

Friends and former students even went as far as to make an emotional video to explain why helping Robert Keil is a worthy cause.

"It uplifts us a bit, and makes us think that maybe we can get beyond the economic issues related to all of this, and it gives us hope."

The Keils were kind enough to share family photos with 2 On Your Side. Watch the video above for more.

To support the Keils, click here to visit their GoFundMe page.

