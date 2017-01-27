Former manager of raided restaurants pleads guilty

BUFFALO, NY - The former manager of four Mexican restaurants that were raided last year by federal authorities has now taken a guilty plea in the case.

Back in October, Jose Sanchez-Ocampo, along with two others, were accused of harboring illegal immigrants and allowing them to work in the restaurants.

Sanchez-Ocampo has been in federal custody since he was arrested in October -- and his attorney, Paul Dell tells 2 On Your Side, that he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of transporting illegal aliens.

Last year, federal authorities raided Don Tequila and Agave in Buffalo, El Agave in Depew and La Divina in Kenmore. Their owner, Sergio Mucino was arrested and charged with harboring undocumented aliens from Mexico and other countries. Sanchez-Ocampo initially faced that same charge.

"He is going to be released today, and he'll be sentenced sometime in the future. The initial charge would have resulted in automatic, mandatory deportation," Dell said.

His attorney says Sanchez-Ocampo will be allowed to stay in the U.S. and that they convinced a judge he is not a flight risk. Mucino and another man arrested in this case are still facing charges. Two of the four restaurants that were raided have reopened.

