Provided Photo

LEON, N.Y. – A former fire chief in Cattaraugus County will not go to jail for having sexual contact with a minor.

Former Leon Fire Chief, Laurence Ellis, was sentenced to 10 years of probation Monday for engaging in sexual act and sexual abuse with a minor multiples times in 2014 and 2015.

Ellis pleaded guilty back in January.

