Former Dunkirk Mayor Richard Frey sentenced

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The former Mayor of Dunkirk, Richard Frey, heard his sentence Tuesday on criminal charges.

Frey, 85, pleaded guilty in February to wire fraud for taking almost $55 thousand dollars that two companies donated to his political campaign and spending it on himself.

Tuesday, he was sentenced to six months of home confinement and restitution He could have faced up to 20 years in prison.

Frey was the City of Dunkirk mayor from 2002-2012.

