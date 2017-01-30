Former deputy receives conditional release

Erie County Sheriff's Office Photo

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A former Erie County Sheriff Deputy who had been accused of smuggling drugs to inmates learned his fate Monday.

Adam Fiegl had his sentence conditionally discharged by a judge.

In April 2016, Fiegl, 32, of Orchard Park was charged with smuggling Suboxone, a drug that can be used to treat opiate addiction, to inmates.

Fiegl was charged with introducing contraband into a prison, criminal possession of a controlled substance and receiving a bribe

In December 2016, Fiegl pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Fiegl's attorney Thomas J. Eoannou said Monday the conditional discharge was awarded based on his exemplary military service, and was not part of a plea deal. He added it means Fiegl will not be taken to jail and will not be put on probation.

"He has resigned already with the Erie County Sheriff's Department, but this keeps his military career alive," Eoannou said.

