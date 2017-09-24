Former Bills coach Rex Ryan 'appalled' by Trump's comments

BUFFALO, NY — Former Bills coach Rex Ryan has publicly been a supporter of President Donald Trump — he even spoke at Trump's rally in Buffalo during the election.

However, he's not a fan of Trump's recent controversial comments that national anthem protesters in the NFL are "sons of b—" and should be "fired."

The former coach turned ESPN analyst said he's appalled by Trump's comments. Watch the video below.

“I’m pissed off I’ll be honest. I supported Trump, and I’m appalled at these comments. SOB’s? Not the men that I know.” - Rex Ryan just now pic.twitter.com/hsJRRktlsv — justin kanew (@Kanew) September 24, 2017

Bills running back LeSean McCoy blasted Trump on Twitter Saturday, and Bills alumni voiced their opinions on the issue during an alumni event.

