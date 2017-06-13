Former auto controller gets four years in jail

BUFFALO, NY - The former controller for a major auto dealership in Western New York has been sentenced for stealing more than four million dollars from the dealership.
Billie Becker cried in court, as she was led away in cuffs. She was sentenced to four to 12 years for embezzling the money.
Towne Auto released this statement:
"On Tuesday, June 13, 2017, our former controller, Billie Becker, was sentenced after she pleaded guilty to grand larceny in the first degree. Our thanks to everyone who ensured that justice was swiftly served. We appreciate the outpouring of support we’ve received from our community, and we could not be prouder of how each and every one of our employees has handled this difficult situation. Towne Automotive Group has come out of this stronger than ever, and we look forward to continued growth in a community we are committed to serving."
