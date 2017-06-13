Former auto controller gets four years in jail

BUFFALO, NY - The former controller for a major auto dealership in Western New York has been sentenced for stealing more than four million dollars from the dealership.

Billie Becker cried in court, as she was led away in cuffs. She was sentenced to four to 12 years for embezzling the money.

And, she's been forced to sell pretty much everything she owns to repay Towne Auto Group and the state tax department.

Becker, who's from East Aurora, was cuffed and eventually taken away in court. She pleaded guilty earlier this year to grand larceny and tax fraud. From 2009 to 2016, Becker was the controller for Towne Auto Group. She admits to stealing more than $4.1 million to care for her horses, and play an online game called Game of War. Becker's attorney says this case has affected Becker's family. "Her daughter lives in Georgia and the relationship there is strained because of what her mom's done," said attorney Cheryl Meyers Buth. "I never meant to hurt them, I know I did, I feel that I wish I could give them more money back, I don't know where it all went, I wish I could pay them all back," Becker said. She apologized to the Downing Family -- the owners of Towne Auto Group. Prosecutors say Becker has paid back more than a million dollars in restitution, by selling her home, a condo in Florida, selling the horses and liquidating her 401K. Prosecutors say that Becker still owes $2 million.

Towne Auto released this statement:

"On Tuesday, June 13, 2017, our former controller, Billie Becker, was sentenced after she pleaded guilty to grand larceny in the first degree. Our thanks to everyone who ensured that justice was swiftly served. We appreciate the outpouring of support we’ve received from our community, and we could not be prouder of how each and every one of our employees has handled this difficult situation. Towne Automotive Group has come out of this stronger than ever, and we look forward to continued growth in a community we are committed to serving."

