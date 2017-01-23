Forest Lawn now accepting pet burials

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A local cemetery is the first in the state to begin allowing pet burials under the new state law, which gives cemeteries the option of allowing pet burials.

Forest Lawn is now allowing the cremated remains of pets to be buried with their owners.

There is no charge for the grave itself of a pet at Forest Lawn, but there are other fees.

Under the new law, all money collected for pet burials must be used by a cemetery for maintenance.

For more information, you can contact Forest Lawn at 716-885-1600 or visit its website.

