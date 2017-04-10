Food Truck Tuesdays return to Larkin Square

(Photo: J.T. Messinger)

BUFFALO, N.Y.---It's a sign of the season. Food Truck Tuesdays are back at Larkin Square.

Every Tuesday, dozens of food trucks from Buffalo, Rochester and beyond come together to celebrate a night of food and live music. Additional Food Trucks and carts are parked at Flying Bison Brewery.

Free parking is available in the Larkin Development Group lots. Guests are welcome to bring a folding chair or picnic blanket.

No pets, smoking, or outside food or beverages are allowed.

Food Truck Tuesdays run each week from 5-8 p.m. through October 3.

