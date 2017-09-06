Flying drone at U2 concert leads to arrest

Parking Lot near New Era Field (Photo: WGRZ)

ORCHARD, PARK, NY — A Rochester man accused of operating a drone over a parking lot at New Era Field was arrested Tuesday night.

According to Orchard Park Police, Joseph M. Danno, 39, was allegedly operating a drone over the bus lot before the U2 concert.

He was charged with trespassing with an unmanned aircraft.

Orchard Park Police also made multiple arrests for soliciting without a permit.

The following were charged: Guan C. Small, 47, Bronx, NY; Damion C. Hazel, 35, Bronx, NY; Lillar R. Hayes, 53, Bronx, NY; Carl A. Rush, 51, Bronx, NY; Lawrence Wiggins, 51, Bronx, NY

and Mark R. Elliot, 60, Shirley, NY.

All were released on bail and will return to court on Oct. 24.

