Flood Warning in Cattaraugus County

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A Flood Warning continues for the Allegheny River in Olean, N.Y.

The warning is in effect until Sunday afternoon.

At about 1 p.m. Saturday, the river was above the flood stage of 10 feet at 11.4 feet and falling, the National Weather Service says.

Flooding effects include water overflows onto East Riverside Drive one to three miles upstream from Union Street Bridge.

