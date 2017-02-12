Flight 3407 remembered eight years later

Flight 3407 crash file photo

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Sunday marked a tragic day in Western New York and aviation history.

Eight years ago on Feb. 12, 2009, Colgan Air Flight 3407 crashed into a home in Clarence Center on its approach to Buffalo Niagara International Airport from Newark.

All 49 people aboard, including a pregnant woman, were killed. One person inside the home the plane crashed into also died.

Family members who lost loved ones on the flight have been pushing Washington D.C. lawmakers to adopt and maintain tougher standards for commercial pilots, especially those working for regional airlines.

