Flight 3407 families back in Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The families of flight 34-07 are headed back to Washington to make sure the safety improvements they fought for stay in place.
They'll be there Wednesday lobbying lawmakers over the FAA reauthorization bill which they want to include the stricter pilot training requirements that they fought for.
February marks eight years since the crash in Clarence Center that killed 50 people.
