Flags set up in Wyoming Co. for victims of domestic violence.

WYOMING COUNTY, NY — More than a 1,000 purple flags were placed in three locations in Warsaw and Perry Thursday as a somber symbol of the countless victims of domestic violence.

The number of flags placed equals about a quarter of the county's population, symbolizing the estimated one in every four people who will experience domestic violence in their lifetime.

The flags will remain up for all of October as part of Domestic Violence Awareness month.

