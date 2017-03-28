Flags at half staff for Dansville High grad

NEW YORK STATE -- Flags across the state could be seen flying half staff Tuesday in memory of a fallen service-member who graduated from Dansville High School, in Livingston County.
Air Force Staff Sergeant Alexandria Gleason-Morrow, 25, was killed in the Middle East last week.
She leaves behind a husband and two young daughters. In just five days, a GoFundMe account to help them out has raised almost $40,000.
© 2017 WGRZ-TV
