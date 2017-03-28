WGRZ
Flags at half staff for Dansville High grad

WGRZ 7:00 PM. EDT March 28, 2017

NEW YORK STATE -- Flags across the state could be seen flying half staff Tuesday in memory of a fallen service-member who graduated from Dansville High School, in Livingston County. 

Air Force Staff Sergeant Alexandria Gleason-Morrow, 25,  was killed in the Middle East last week. 

She leaves behind a husband and two young daughters. In just five days, a GoFundMe account to help them out has raised almost $40,000. 

 

