Buffalo shows support for refugees

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Members of the refugee community joined Buffalo City leaders Saturday morning to raise a flag welcoming refugees at Niagara Square.

The flag raising at 10:15 a.m. was followed by a "Know Your Rights" Open House for local immigrants and refugees at the Jericho Road Community Health Center, 184 Barton Street, Buffalo, N.Y.

Representatives from several government agencies, legal service providers, resettlement agencies and nonprofit organizations were at the Open House to assist local refugees following President Trump's controversial ban on people from seven majority-Muslim countries. The order signed Jan. 27 halted all refugees coming to the U.S. from these nations for 120 days and banned refugees from Syria indefinitely.

Saturday at Jericho Road Community Center, after a panel spoke to concerned refugees though translators about what was going on with the immigration ban, they were able to speak with representatives from local law firms, volunteer agencies and other groups that can provide resources to refugees.

"What we are telling people today is that they live in the City of Good Neighbors," said Gayle T. Murphy, Esq., Pro Bono Coordinator of the Erie County Bar Association Volunteer Lawyers Project. "And that we are all good community members."

