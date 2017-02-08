Five performers injured in high-wire act fall in Sarasota

(Photo: Isabel Mascarenas, WTSP)

SARASOTA, Fla. -- Five performers are injured after they fell from a high-wire act rehearsal at Circus Sarasota outside of University Town Center on Wednesday.

Four victims were confirmed as trauma alerts. There were no fatalities reported.

In total, eight performers were on the wire practicing the final act, the pyramid, about 20 feet the ground. It was part of Circus Sarasota's record-breaking attempt to perform the eight-person stunt, circus founder and CEO Pedro Reis said during a media briefing.

The performers are part of a troupe of funambulists starring world-famous high-wire walker Nik Wallenda. The circus was scheduled to open Friday.

Nik Wallenda was on the high-wire at the time of the fall but did not fall.

WWSB-TV in Sarasota reported that the initial emergency call came in to Sarasota Fire Department around 12:43 p.m. All of the victims were transported the hospital.

