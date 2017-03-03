Five hurt in school bus vs. truck collision

Contributor Photo/Larry Kensinger (Photo: Contributor Photo/Larry Kensinger)

TOWN OF ROYALTON, N.Y. -- Five students and a pickup truck driver were hurt in an accident Friday morning involving a school bus, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

The accident happened at the intersection of Rochester Road and Griswold Street around 8am.

Deputies say the school bus was traveling south on Griswold Street, stopped at a stop sign, then turned east onto Rochester Road. A pickup truck traveling north on Griswold Street stopped at a stop sign across the street from the school bus, then continued north and collided with the school bus as it was turning onto Rochester Road.

An ambulance took the pickup truck driver, whose name has not been provided, to Eastern Niagara Hospital in Lockport for non-life threatening injures.

Five of the students on board the bus were also treated for non-life threatening injuries. One was transported to Eastern Niagara Hospital by ambulance, three were taken to the hospital in private vehicles, and one was treated and released at the scene.

14 other students and the bus driver were not hurt.

The school bus was heading from the Barker School District to Royalton-Hartland High before finally heading to Orleans/Niagara BOCES in Medina, N.Y.

No charges have been filed.

