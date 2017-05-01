Five hurt in Elma accident

Ambulance graphic (Photo: ThinkStock)

ELMA, NY-- Five people were hurt in a car accident in the Town of Elma Sunday night.

The accident happened just after 7pm at the intersection of Milestrip and Willardshire roads.

Deputies say a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old male was traveling east on Milestrip Road when it collided with another car driven by a 58-year-old female that was traveling north on Willardshire Road. Deputies say the investigation indicates one of the drivers may have failed to stop for a stop sign.

The older driver, Joan Matter, 58, of Elma was taken to ECMC by Mercy Flight. The teen driver was taken to South Buffalo Mercy Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Three passengers, two 14-year-olds and a 13-year-old, were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Their conditions are unknown.

Deputies are still investigating and haven't announced any charges.

