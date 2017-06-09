First Woman Buffalo Postmaster Sworn In

Photo: United States Post Office (Photo: Photo: United States Post Office)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A Western New York woman and her family has a reason to celebrate this weekend.

Roselle Murrell was not only sworn in as the 45th Postmaster of Buffalo on Friday, but she has the honor to also be the first woman to ever hold the position.

She was joined by her husband Doug and sons Zachary and Logan during the induction ceremony at the old Buffalo Post Office, now Erie Community College's City Campus.

The Buffalo Postmaster is responsible for the delivery of mail to nearly 270,000 businesses and homes throughout Western New York.

