First snow of the season could be this week

WESTERN NEW YORK — The focus for the start of the week will be the wind on Monday. That wind will set up a persistent band of lake effect showers Monday afternoon and it will also drag in very chilly air Monday night.

Low temperatures will fall into the 30s in many locations. It will likely be cool enough for the lake effect showers to produce at least some wet snow overnight Monday and overnight Tuesday.

There is the potential for some accumulation in the hilly terrain in southern Erie County and in parts of the Southern Tier. Roads may be slick first thing in the morning, especially if snow accumulates on top of recently fallen leaves.

Lake effect activity is expected to continue through Tuesday. After that, the wind will weaken and the air will briefly warm back up into the upper 50s for the end of the week.

