BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The first Slow Roll Buffalo event of the season is canceled due to the weather forecast, Buffalo Police said Monday.

Slow Roll Buffalo is a community bike ride that often attracts hundreds of people and aims to connect the community. Participants meet Monday evenings for rides in different areas of the city.

Monday evening's ride was scheduled to start in Niagara Square.

There is a Tornado Watch for all of WNY until 10 p.m. Wednesday. There is also a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Erie, Chautauqua County, and western Cattaraugus County until 4 p.m.

