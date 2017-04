Seder dinner/WGRZ Photo (Photo: Seder dinner/WGRZ Photo)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Monday began one of the most sacred times of year for the Jewish Community.

It's the first night of Passover.

It marks the story of the emancipation of the Israelites from slavery to the Egyptian Pharoahs.

Families are gathering for the first Passover seder, a meal that includes wine, matzah, and bitter herbs.

