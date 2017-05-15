First look at revamped Siano Building

Siano Building on Grant Street in Buffalo (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- We got a first look inside the revamped Siano Building on Buffalo's west side.

The once vacant lot at 363 Grant Street has been turned into a mixed use space with retail and 11 apartments. Local leaders cut the ribbon on the $2.3 million Better Buffalo Fund project Monday.

"Buffalo's resurgence is undeniable, and this new development will add to its momentum and help to further revitalize this neighborhood," Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a released statement. "Through transformative projects like The Siano Building, the Better Buffalo Fund will continue supporting the creation of well-designed neighborhoods, while laying the foundation for strong communities throughout the Buffalo area."

This is the second project on Grant Street by developers Chris and Matthew Siano. They renovated the former Phil Martino's West Side Appliance and Furniture building into commercial space and apartments. They also have plans to turn two more vacant properties on Grant Street into more commercial space and apartments.

HES Properties I LLC Member Chris Siano said in a release, "Matt and I are extremely proud of our latest investment into this ascending neighborhood. We learned a lot on this project, and we look forward to continuing to work with our design and build teams, the City and hopefully the State as we continue to invest in Grant Street in the years ahead."

© 2017 WGRZ-TV