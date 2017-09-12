Firefighters responding to house fire in Lakewood

VILLAGE OF LAKEWOOD, N.Y.-- Firefighters are responding to the call of a working house fire in the Village of Lakewood.
The Lakeview Village Fire Department responded to the call on Lakeside Drive around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, with reports of possible victims trapped inside the home.
No word at this time if anyone was hurt.
This is a developing story and we will continue to update this as soon as we learn more.
