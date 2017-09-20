Firefighters honored in Lackawanna (Photo: WGRZ)

LACKAWANNA, NY-- While police in Lackawanna continue to look for the suspect who set fire to a home in Lackawanna, the heroes who saved several people from the fire, are getting some well-deserved recognition.

State Senator Tim Kennedy was at Lackawanna Fire Station #3 to give 11 firefighters the New York Senate Liberty Medal for their bravery saving the family from the fire. It's the highest civilian honor in the state.

"Brian Murphy rescued my sister-in-law out of the fire and as he carried her out, he ran out of oxygen and his mask suctioned to his face. And once he brought her out, he began performing CPR on her. Nick Kasprzak rescued my three-year-old nephew out of the fire, rushing him to an ambulance where they began to rescusitate him. Words cannot express how thankful we are as a family to these heroes," says Yaser Soliman

There's an $11,000 reward being offered for information about the fire. The number to call is 716-867-6161.





