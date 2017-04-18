Firefighters battle Pearl St. fire

Buffalo Firefighters are looking into the cause of a morning fire on Pearl Street in downtown Buffalo. (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- Buffalo Firefighters are looking into the cause of a morning fire on Pearl Street in downtown Buffalo.

The call came in around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a structure fire on Pearl Street between W. Tupper and Chippewa Streets.

Fire officials say the fire started on the first floor and extended to the second floor.

There's no word on if anyone was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Damage is estimated at $300,000.

Buffalo Fire on the scene of a working Fire on Pearl Street in downtown Buffalo.@WGRZ pic.twitter.com/uFyY4TGdrj — Charles Moore (@CmooreMoore1) April 18, 2017

