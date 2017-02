Hamburg Firefighters were called to battle an early morning fire Thursday. Crews were called out to the Southtowns Fireplaces & Stoves shortly before 6am. (Photo: WGRZ)

HAMBURG, N.Y. -- Hamburg firefighters were called to battle an early morning fire at a business on Thursday.

Crews were called out to the Southtowns Fireplaces & Stoves shortly before 6 a.m.

There's no word yet on what caused the fire.

Camp Road was closed down for a short while, but the road has since reopened.

