Firefighter RecruitNY campign kicks off

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. -- On Monday, local officials highlighted a campaign which aims to recruit new volunteer firefighters to help protect Erie County residents.

The initiative is RecruitNY. On Monday, Erie Country Executive Mark Poloncarz among other leaders gathered at Doyle Hose Company 1 on William Street in Cheektowaga to kick off the seventh annual campaign.

On Saturday, April 29, volunteer fire departments throughout the county will open their doors to residents as part of the campaign's Volunteer Open House Program. There are 26 WNY volunteer fire departments participating in the recruitment effort, including Akron, Big Tree, Blossom, Boston, Brighton, Chaffee-Sardinia, Cleveland-Hill, Doyle Hose Co. 1, East Aurora, Forks, Getzville, Harris Hill, Highland Hose, Lake Shore, Main-Transit, Mortons Corners, North Collins, Orchard Park, Reserve, River Road, Scranton, Springville, Twin District, U-Crest, West Falls and Winchester Volunteer Fire Companies.

The open houses are part of a state-wide Firemen's Association of the State of New York (FASNY) effort.

“Joining the volunteer fire service has been the most rewarding experience of my life, and I know I am not alone in saying that,” said FASNY President Ken Pienkowski Monday. “Hundreds of volunteer fire departments across New York will be participating in RecruitNY, and it’s great to kick-off the campaign right here in Erie County. I urge you to take some time this weekend to stop by your local firehouse and see what being a volunteer firefighter is all about. Who knows, you just may be inspired to join them in protecting the Erie County community.”

Visit iVolunteerFIRE.org or iVolunteerEMS.org to learn more about volunteer opportunities at local fire departments, and click here to search firehouses participating in RecruitNY's Open House Weekend.

