Firefighter RecruitNY campign kicks off

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. -- On Monday, local officials highlighted a campaign which aims to recruit new volunteer firefighters to help protect Erie County residents.
The initiative is RecruitNY. On Monday, Erie Country Executive Mark Poloncarz among other leaders gathered at Doyle Hose Company 1 on William Street in Cheektowaga to kick off the seventh annual campaign.
On Saturday, April 29, volunteer fire departments throughout the county will open their doors to residents as part of the campaign's Volunteer Open House Program. There are 26 WNY volunteer fire departments participating in the recruitment effort, including Akron, Big Tree, Blossom, Boston, Brighton, Chaffee-Sardinia, Cleveland-Hill, Doyle Hose Co. 1, East Aurora, Forks, Getzville, Harris Hill, Highland Hose, Lake Shore, Main-Transit, Mortons Corners, North Collins, Orchard Park, Reserve, River Road, Scranton, Springville, Twin District, U-Crest, West Falls and Winchester Volunteer Fire Companies.
The open houses are part of a state-wide Firemen's Association of the State of New York (FASNY) effort.
