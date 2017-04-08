Firebombing results in shooting

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

BUFFALO, N.Y.-- Buffalo Police are asking for the public's help in the investigation of a shooting early Saturday morning involving an incendiary device.

The incident happened at about 4:15 a.m. to the 100 block of Wilkes Avenue.

According to detectives, some type of incendiary device was thrown into a home in this area, forcing those inside to rush out.

When one of them did, a 30-year-old man, he was shot, police say. He was then taken to the Erie County Medical Center (ECMC), where he was treated and released. His identity has not been released by police.

Buffalo fire department officials say damage to the home is estimated at $5,000.

Buffalo Police ask that anyone with information call or text the Buffalo Police Confidential Tipcall line at 716-847-2255.

