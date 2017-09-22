Fire Spreads to 3 Homes in Downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. - A fire early Friday morning damaged three homes on Massachusetts Avenue and Prospect Avenue.
Buffalo Firefighters tell 2 on Your Side the fire started at a home and spread to both sides. Two children were taken to Women and Children's Hospital to be evaluated. Seven people have been displaced as a result of the fire.
Firefighters say the main home will likely need emergency demolition. The cause is under investigation.
