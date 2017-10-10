Fire prevention month in Buffalo

(Photo: WGRZ_

BUFFALO, NY-- Buffalo firefighters want your help to save lives and make their job a bit easier.



They kicked off Fire Prevention and Safety month Tuesday morning.

The event comes around every year with messages of checking your smoke detectors, practicing home escape plans, and practicing general safety tips.

There will also be six open houses at different fire halls this month so families can get a look at how firefighters do their jobs, and let kids know not to be scared.

"We go into the schools a few times a year and we'll have one of our firefighters fully in turnout gear with the SCBA, with the mask on to show the kids that they're not scary people, I mean I know each one of these personally and they're not scary people, trust me," says Vincent Muscarella, Deputy Commissioner, Buffalo Fire.

Here are the open houses:



WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 11, 2017

Engine 4, Abbott & Hollywood 6:00-7:30 pm

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 18, 2017

Engine 21, Jefferson & Kingsley 6:00-7:30 pm

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21, 2017

Engine 37/Rhode Island & Chenango 10:00-11:30 am

Engine 23 Bailey and Hewitt 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm



SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28, 2017

Engine 36, Elmwood & Hertel 10:00-11:30 am

Engine 33, Fillmore & Buehl 1:00-2:30 pm

