Fire on Keystone St. in Buffalo

Fire badly damaged a home on Keystone Street in Buffalo.

WGRZ 12:35 PM. EDT March 26, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Firefighters are investigating what sparked an early-morning fire on Keystone Street.

It happened around 1 a.m. Sunday.

The people who live in the house were not home at the time of the fire.

Firefighters tell 2 On Your Side the fire started in the back of the house.  It caused about $60,000 worth of damage.  Flames also slightly damaged a home next door.

The Red Cross is helping one adult and three kids displaced by the fire.

 

 

 

