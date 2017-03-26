Fire on Keystone St. in Buffalo

Keystone Street Fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Firefighters are investigating what sparked an early-morning fire on Keystone Street.

It happened around 1 a.m. Sunday.

The people who live in the house were not home at the time of the fire.

Firefighters tell 2 On Your Side the fire started in the back of the house. It caused about $60,000 worth of damage. Flames also slightly damaged a home next door.

The Red Cross is helping one adult and three kids displaced by the fire.

