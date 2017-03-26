Fire on Keystone St. in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Firefighters are investigating what sparked an early-morning fire on Keystone Street.
It happened around 1 a.m. Sunday.
The people who live in the house were not home at the time of the fire.
Firefighters tell 2 On Your Side the fire started in the back of the house. It caused about $60,000 worth of damage. Flames also slightly damaged a home next door.
The Red Cross is helping one adult and three kids displaced by the fire.
© 2017 WGRZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs