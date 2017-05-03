Fire leaves one family homeless in Amherst

Hartford Road fire

AMHERST, N.Y. - A fire at a duplex in the Town of Amherst has left one family homeless.

The fire started at the home on Hartford Road near Millersport Highway shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. It was contained to a kitchen in one of the units and investigators on scene say there were smoke detectors inside the home. However, the batteries in the detectors were not working.

Tenants in the unit next to the one where the fire occurred are able to stay in the home. Tenants in the unit where the fire happened are being assisted by the Red Cross.

No one was injured.

