Fire displaces 2 families in Riverside

BUFFALO, NY - A fire during the noon hour on Friday has displaced two families in Buffalo's Riverside neighborhood.

The cause of the fire on Rano St. is not known at this time, but left $200,000 in damages.

Buffalo fire officials said the blaze started on the second floor of the two and a half story home and spread to the attic.

A spokesperson for the Red Cross says they were called in to assist five adults and four children.

