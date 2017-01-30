Fire destroys Springville home

Firefighters work to put out a house fire on Zoar Valley Road in Springville. (Photo: WGRZ)

SPRINGVILLE, NY-- A Springville family lost their home in a fire Monday morning.

Firefighters from several different fire companies were called to assist the Springville Volunteer Fire company to put out a house fire on Zoar Valley Road near Route 39.

Springville Fire Chief David Klenk said they had some issues putting out the fire because of the steel roof on the home trapping the heat and fire between the asphalt shingles.

No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

