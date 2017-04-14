Fire destroys barn in Newstead

NEWSTEAD, N.Y. - A large fire in Northeastern Erie County destroyed a barn that's more than 100 years old.

The barn was located on Buckwheat Road in the Town of Newstead. Luckily no one was hurt and there were no animals inside.

But there's not much left of the barn, which had been around for more than a century.

The family that owns it tells us it was decommissioned about three years ago.

