WGRZ
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Fire damages home in Newfane

House Fire Shuts Down Road In Newfane

WGRZ 11:17 PM. EST February 08, 2017

NEWFANE, N.Y. - A fire heavily damaged a home in Newfane Wednesday night.

The fire started on West Creek Road between Ide Road and Wilson Burt Road.

Investigators say no one was hurt and they're looking into what caused the fire.

(© 2017 WGRZ)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories