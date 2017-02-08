Close Fire damages home in Newfane House Fire Shuts Down Road In Newfane WGRZ 11:17 PM. EST February 08, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST NEWFANE, N.Y. - A fire heavily damaged a home in Newfane Wednesday night.The fire started on West Creek Road between Ide Road and Wilson Burt Road. Investigators say no one was hurt and they're looking into what caused the fire. (© 2017 WGRZ) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Ways 2 Save: Wireless headphones Crews battle 2-alarm fire in N. Buffalo Hanover Man Charged With Rape Of Child Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome On The Rise NYSP Seeks Car Involved In Hit And Run Outer Harbor Move For More Space; New Fee? First Northern Access Pipeline Hearing Held Firefighter' Legacy Is A Positive Attitude Protesters Unhappy With Collins 'Comments The Sabres discuss their huge come from behind win over San Jose. More Stories Man dies after encounter with Buffalo police Feb. 8, 2017, 12:08 p.m. Police investigate shooting in Riverside Feb. 8, 2017, 10:12 p.m. Fire damages home in Newfane Feb. 8, 2017, 11:17 p.m.
