Fire Company Uses Humor to Find Members

DEPEW, N.Y. -- The Depew West End Hose Co. has taken a slightly different approach to gain new members by tapping into a recent internet craze that's seeking justice for a woman who recently lost her job.

The sign in front of the fire company reads: "Now accepting applications for membership including Brad's wife."

The man they are referring to is Bradley Reid Byrd who posted on Facebook in February that his wife lost her job at a Cracker Barrel after 11 years.

In the post, he says, "I would really like to know why and those of you who know me these days, know that I WILL find out. In the meantime, if any of you would like to know also, please go to their Facebook page and ask them. I would really appreciate it."

The Internet came to Byrd's defense. This post has been shared more than 1,000 times and has thousands of likes. Cracker Barrel's Facebook page is full of comments about "Brad's wife."

The Facebook post for Depew West End Hose Co. sign has been shared more than a hundred times.

